About this product
The Inline Glass Waterpipe stands 6.25" and features a 14mm female joint. The pipe comes in assorted accent colors. Features a fixed downstem, inline perc and 14mm female joint. Includes a glass herb slide.
Features
• 6.25" / 14mm female glass water pipe
• Fixed downstem
• Inline percolator
• Glass herb slide (included)
Features
• 6.25" / 14mm female glass water pipe
• Fixed downstem
• Inline percolator
• Glass herb slide (included)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!