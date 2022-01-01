About this product
The Mug Pipe Stoner Girl holds 11 ounces of your customers favorite beverage and dry herb. Features the Stoner Girl graphic. This is a working pipe with a herb bowl, carburetor and mouthpiece handle. Made of ceramic.
Features:
11oz ceramic coffee cup waterpipe
Stoner Girl motif
Includes mouthpiece in the handle and carb
Available in red, white and blue
