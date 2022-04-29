About this product
Mood Ring’s Balanced 5:5 Capsules. At last, the balance you’ve been looking for. It’s been right here all along in a handy little capsule. Mood Ring’s Balanced 5:5 Capsules bring the best of both worlds together in wonderful harmony. Nothing but the best and simplest ingredients.
5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD, expertly blended with organic extra virgin oil, then wrapped in a non-GMO gelcap. We put in just the right amount of everything you want and nothing you don’t. No yucky stuff like additives, allergens, starch, gluten, or plasticizers.
THC: 5 mg/capsule = 150 mg/bottle
CBD: 5 mg/capsule = 150 mg/bottle
Format: 30 capsules/bottle
About this brand
Mood Ring
Mood Ring is going all out to bring you the highest quality, most environmentally friendly cannabis products imaginable. Explore fan-favourite strains like Florida Citrus Kush, discover flavours like our Jack Flash Vape Cartridge, and find Mood Ring’s well known High CBD Oil and High CBD Capsules.
From biodegradable hemp plastic mouthpieces on our vapes, to our patented cold ethanol extraction process, we are always finding new ways to make our products more sustainable.
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet through our partnership with One Tree Planted.
