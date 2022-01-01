16-21% THC

2-3% total terpenes

Available in 3 x 0.5g format



Good indicas are a dime a dozen, but really, really, really good indicas?

They’re as rare as rainbows with pots of gold at the end of ‘em. Which is why we think you’ll be super stoked when you discover Mood Ring’s Craft Golden Berry Pre-Rolls. Cherished for its delicately sweet and spicy red berry flavour balanced to perfection with a hint of skunk and pine aftertaste, Craft Golden Berry is an indica like no other. Delightfully potent, it's an irresistible fan favourite we hope you’ll agree is worth more than its weight in gold.



It would be blasphemy to roll a flower this good in second-rate paper, so we searched the world over and found what we’re pretty sure is the world’s finest. It’s made from 100% organic hemp by artisan folk living in a small mountain village, where rainbows (we’re guessin’!) are plentiful. They’ve been making rolling paper since the 1800s—a craft they take quite seriously, to say the least.



One more thing in case you forgot: Nothing but the best bud goes into these babies. That means no trim or shake ever. Just highly excellent flower—hand trimmed, hang dried, hand selected and rolled with love.