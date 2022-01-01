The wonder that is Florida Citrus Kush™—rolled and ready to enjoy in what we’re pretty sure is the world’s finest paper ever.



Florida Citrus Kush™ is proof you don’t have to quit your job and travel the world barefoot to find what you’re looking for. Teeming with trichomes, this strong indica-dominant hybrid delivers a rich creamy flavour of spicy citrus, a true but subtle Kush aftertaste, and a mellow experience that lasts.



Just so you know, nothing but the best bud goes into these pre-rolls. No trim or shake ever. Just premium whole Florida Citrus Kush™ flower—hand trimmed, hang dried and rolled with love in what we’re pretty dang sure is the world’s finest paper. It’s made from 100% organic hemp and sourced from a mill located in a small mountain village, where the water is cold and pure and perfect for making rolling paper. They’ve been doing it since the 1800s—a craft passed down from generation to generation.



Highly excellent bud wrapped in organic hemp rolling paper crafted by proud artisans basking in the alpenglow of one of the most heavenly mountain ranges in the world. Seriously, could our Florida Citrus Kush™ pre-rolls be the best thing ever or what?



Available in 2 x 0.5g format

THC 19-29%

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Fenchol