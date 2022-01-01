80-86% THC

800 – 860 mg/g of THC

Available in 1g format



There’s no kush like Florida Citrus Kush™. Teeming with trichomes, this strong indica-dominant hybrid totally hits the spot with its unmistakable rich and creamy spicy citrus flavour, true but subtle kush aftertaste, and mellowness that lasts and lasts and lasts…



Mood Ring spares no effort to bring you this one-of-a-kind strain in an easy-to-enjoy vape that’s designed with the planet in mind:



We blend natural botanical terpenes with premium distillate produced using our patented cold ethanol extraction process. Doing it this way minimizes our carbon footprint—and delivers a profile that’s strong and true.



Its mouthpiece is made with renewable hemp and biodegradable plastic, so it’ll biodegrade in just a few years—not millennia like most everyone else’s.



Finally, every cartridge features a proprietary ceramic core with an embedded heating element to ensure consistent vaporization, even heating and retention of the terpenes. Say goodbye to overheating, burnt flavours and dry hits. Say hello to nothing but pure Florida Citrus Kush™ goodness!