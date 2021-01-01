Mood Ring
High CBD Capsules
About this product
Made with ingredients you can feel good about. No additives, allergens, starch, gluten or plasticizers. Just organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract wonderfully wrapped in a non-GMO gelcap. Our High CBD Capsules contain 30mg of CBD per capsule, and with 30 capsules per bottle that is 900mg of CBD per bottle!
Giving back is a big deal at Mood Ring. That’s why with every purchase you make, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted.
Giving back is a big deal at Mood Ring. That’s why with every purchase you make, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!