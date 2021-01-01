About this product

Made with ingredients you can feel good about. No additives, allergens, starch, gluten or plasticizers. Just organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract wonderfully wrapped in a non-GMO gelcap. Our High CBD Capsules contain 30mg of CBD per capsule, and with 30 capsules per bottle that is 900mg of CBD per bottle!



Giving back is a big deal at Mood Ring. That’s why with every purchase you make, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted.