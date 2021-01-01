Loading…
Mood Ring

High CBD Oil

About this product

The ingredients in our Mood Ring High CBD Oil are few and simple: organic extra virgin olive oil and high CBD extract. Our High CBD Oil contains 33.3 mg/ml (36 mg/g) of CBD - packaged in a 30ml bottle means there is 1,000 mg of CBD per bottle!

In keeping with our promise to be kind to the planet, we make our CBD oil using a special process that requires only 1/5 of the energy compared to traditional processes. We package it in an eco-friendly glass bottle. And for every bottle you buy, we help plant a tree through our partnership with One Tree Planted. Our CBD oil is also vegan-friendly and non-GMO.
