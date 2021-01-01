Loading…
Logo for the brand Mood Ring

Mood Ring

High THC Capsules

About this product

With our High THC Capsules, you get two great ideas in one: High potency and naturally simple ingredients.

Inside each non-GMO gelcap, you’ll find a powerful blend of organic extra virgin olive oil and a remarkable 10 milligrams of THC. That’s it. No additives. No allergens. No starch. No gluten. No plasticizers. 30 capsules per bottle = 300mg of THC per bottle!

With every Mood Ring purchase you make, we help plant a tree where it’s needed most thanks to our partnership with One Tree Planted.
