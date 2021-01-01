About this product

Our High THC Oil is a blend of just two ingredients—organic extra virgin olive oil and high THC extract. Our High THC Oil contains 30 mg/ml (or 33 mg/g) of THC in a 30ml bottle - that means 900mg of THC per bottle!



We extract our THC oil via our proprietary cold ethanol extraction process that uses only 1/5 of the energy compared to traditional processes. We bottle it up in an eco-friendly package. And for every bottle you buy, we help plant a tree where it’s needed most thanks to our friends at One Tree Planted.



Our High THC Oil is non-GMO and vegan friendly.