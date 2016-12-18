About this product
As always, no detail is spared to bring you an above top-shelf experience:
We blend natural botanical terpenes with premium distillate produced using our patented cold ethanol extraction process. This process uses significantly less energy compared to traditional processes, minimizing our carbon footprint.
Every cartridge features a proprietary ceramic core with an embedded heating element to ensure consistent vaporization, even heating, and retention of the terpenes. No overheating, burnt flavours, or dry hits!
And get this—our mouthpieces are made with renewable and biodegradable hemp plastic. Seriously. We add a special organic compound to the plastic so it biodegrades in just a few years, versus hundreds or thousands as with typical plastic mouthpieces.
Ridiculously good cannabis…in a vape that’s miles ahead of the rest. What are you waiting for?
About this strain
Jack Flash is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze. The effects of Jack Flash are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a lightning-fast high that feels cerebral. Others say it feels motivating and may inspire you to do something active, like a brisk walk. Jack Flash is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Jack Flash is also a suitable strain for your wake and bake sessions. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out earthy citrus flavors with a skunky undertone. With terpinolene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Jack Flash for immediate relief of symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky nugs with olive and dark green foliage covered with patches of orange hairs. Jack Flash has an average flowering time of 65 days and produces an above-average yield. This strain was originally bred by Sensi Seeds.
Jack Flash effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.