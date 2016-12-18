About this product

Jack Flash is a sativa lover’s dream come true—revered for its powerful, highly euphoric, and energizing effect. Delivering intense hits of lemon, red berries, juniper, sandalwood, and spice, it’s easy to see why it’s such a showstopper. 80-86% THC. Available in 1g format.



As always, no detail is spared to bring you an above top-shelf experience:



We blend natural botanical terpenes with premium distillate produced using our patented cold ethanol extraction process. This process uses significantly less energy compared to traditional processes, minimizing our carbon footprint.



Every cartridge features a proprietary ceramic core with an embedded heating element to ensure consistent vaporization, even heating, and retention of the terpenes. No overheating, burnt flavours, or dry hits!



And get this—our mouthpieces are made with renewable and biodegradable hemp plastic. Seriously. We add a special organic compound to the plastic so it biodegrades in just a few years, versus hundreds or thousands as with typical plastic mouthpieces.



Ridiculously good cannabis…in a vape that’s miles ahead of the rest. What are you waiting for?