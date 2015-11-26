About this product
And now, thanks to our special distillate applicator, you can enjoy all its kushtastic goodness easily and conveniently without mess or fuss. It allows for quick and precise measured dosing—ideal for dabbing, adding to a bowl, joint or concentrate vaporizer. Just twist, click, push and chillax!
80-86% THC
5-6% Terpenes
1 Gram Format
About this strain
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.