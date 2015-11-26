They don’t call it Pure Kush for nothin’. With its naturally rich flavours, deeply relaxing aroma, and strong chill vibes, this all-time fave is as kush as it gets. Could there be any better way to reward yourself after putting in a long hard day? Highly unlikely.



And now, thanks to our special distillate applicator, you can enjoy all its kushtastic goodness easily and conveniently without mess or fuss. It allows for quick and precise measured dosing—ideal for dabbing, adding to a bowl, joint or concentrate vaporizer. Just twist, click, push and chillax!



80-86% THC

5-6% Terpenes

1 Gram Format