About this product
As with everything we do, Mood Ring spares no effort or detail to bring you pure, clean flavour in every draw.
We blend natural botanical terpenes with premium distillate produced using our patented cold ethanol extraction process. Doing so allows us to provide an earthy and gassy indica profile that’s strong and true, while minimizing our carbon footprint.
Every cartridge features a proprietary ceramic core with embedded heating element to ensure consistent vaporization, even heating and retention of the terpenes. No overheating, burnt flavours or dry hits!
And because we’re trying to be as kind to the planet as we can—we make our mouthpieces with renewable and biodegradable hemp plastic. Yep. We add a special organic compound to the plastic so it biodegrades in just a few years—not hundreds or thousands like typical plastic mouthpieces.
It’s pretty much impossible to list all the things we think you’ll love about our Pure Kush vape, so we’ll just stop here. Check it out for yourself already and chill!
About this strain
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
Pure Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We seek to awaken the world to the wonders of cannabis by creating ridiculously good products that don’t cost a whole lot, are accessible to everyone, and deliver experiences that make sense for you. All while giving back to the planet.