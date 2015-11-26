About this product

A total crowd-pleaser, Pure Kush delivers a profoundly mellow and tranquil sensation—a true kush experience. Akin to being wrapped in a warm comforting blanket, its effects build slowly until a state of deep relaxation is reached. Now, does that sound like the perfect way to end your day or what? 80-86% THC. Available in 1g format.



As with everything we do, Mood Ring spares no effort or detail to bring you pure, clean flavour in every draw.



We blend natural botanical terpenes with premium distillate produced using our patented cold ethanol extraction process. Doing so allows us to provide an earthy and gassy indica profile that’s strong and true, while minimizing our carbon footprint.



Every cartridge features a proprietary ceramic core with embedded heating element to ensure consistent vaporization, even heating and retention of the terpenes. No overheating, burnt flavours or dry hits!



And because we’re trying to be as kind to the planet as we can—we make our mouthpieces with renewable and biodegradable hemp plastic. Yep. We add a special organic compound to the plastic so it biodegrades in just a few years—not hundreds or thousands like typical plastic mouthpieces.



It’s pretty much impossible to list all the things we think you’ll love about our Pure Kush vape, so we’ll just stop here. Check it out for yourself already and chill!