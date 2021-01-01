About this product

An all-in-one bundle to cover all 13 MOONROCK Pre Roll flavours! You will receive one of each of the following: Green Apple, Vanilla, OG, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pina Colada, Peaches & Cream, Caramel, Watermelon, Grape, Banana Split and NEW Strawberry Cheesecake and Blueberry Crumble.



1.1 – 1.3 grams of a special bud – honey oil – golden keif mixture. Our flavours are lightly sprayed with an alluring proprietary natural flavouring that elegantly makes the full bodied terpene experience a unique taste not found anywhere else in the cannabis industry. We are the Masters of Moonrock for a reason, enjoy your trip to the moon and back.