These all flower pre-rolls are derived from Sage N’ Sour, a sativa-dominant cross between the pungent Sour Diesel and S.A.G.E. This strain takes its well-known Sour Diesel lineage to the next level with a citric bouquet of aromas. Sage N’ Sour has over 1% CBG and its dominant terpene is terpinolene, typically found in true sativas and lilac, nutmeg and cumin.