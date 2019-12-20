Muskoka Grown
Glueberry OG, fueled by some of today’s best genetics, is a 3-way hybrid cross of Original Glue, OG Kush and Blueberry. It has a distinctive kush aroma mixed with floral and a little bit of spice. This strain produces compact and dense buds with extremely resinous frost.
Available in 2 x 0.5g Pack
GG4 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
