About this product
Best, Personal Rosin Press!
Easy • Portable • Lightweight • Efficient
For safety, cost, and efficiency, rosin production is the most widely used and preferred method of extraction. MyPress' Gen. 2 Rosin Press empowers growers, clients, and patients with efficiency and convenience.
This Cutting-Edge Personal Rosin Press Features:
Limited Lifetime Warranty!
Compact, Lightweight & Portable
Easy-to-Use Functions & Features
Little Effort to Exert 6 Tons of Pressure!
Adjustable Temperature Control & Plates
Front Facing Timer
Produces Industry-Standard Yields
Fits on the kitchen counter, or in a Backpack!
Additional Information
Pressure: 6 Tons
Temp range: 100°F – 250°F (37°C – 121°C)
Temp increments of 10°F (~5.5°C)
Digital counter: 0-9999 seconds
Heating & cooling indicator LEDs
Voltage: 110v
Power: 1A/120W
Plate size: 3.07” x 3.07”
Axiom Plate Material: Stainless Steel
Frame Material: Hot-Rolled Steel
Weight: 12.9 lbs
Dimensions: height – 11.5”, depth – 10.5”, width – 8.5”
