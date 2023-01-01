About this product
Mystic Deb and Bruce “Jorgy” Jorgensen designed our T2 Titanium Mystic Timber® Blade Tip in direct response to a persistent popular demand. It quickly became one of our top sellers. Mounted on the 3.5” long handle and available in six species of wood, the Mystic Timber long handle Blade Dabber (Formerly known as the BuddaBlade) is versatile and hand friendly.
Building out from our signature oval vents (which increase surface area around our tips) is the 20 mm flat blade, tapered to shed concentrate quick and clean. The unique sharp-round blade tip is ideal for cutting slabs or sheets. The round corner is the perfect tool for scraping those good terps handily from the bottom ring of the jar and resembles the rounded corner of a butterknife.
The wooden handle of every Mystic Timber Blade is handcrafted of natural tropical and North American hardwoods, beveled and buffed with a non-toxic proprietary wax to a lustrous shine by artisans in the Mystic Timber Wood Shop in New Jersey. No two are exactly alike. It’s a must have for any sophisticated collector.
About this brand
Mystic Timber®
Mystic Timber® wooden handled dabbers and roach clips offer the most ergonomic and functional 710 or 420 sesh experience.
What’s the Mystic Timber® difference? Our customers know our tools as affordable luxury items- functional art pieces that you want to use and collect. All of our tools lie flat on a table, don’t roll away, and because the tool tips don’t touch the table, your concentrates will remain on your dabber rather than falling onto your floor or tabletop. Simple but revolutionary.
Mystic Timber® hardwood handles are handmade and designed in your choice of 2 lengths (2.5” Pocket or 3.5” Long), and in your preference of 6 distinct natural North American and exotic Hardwoods.
Our handles feature our octagonal side bevels and finger dips for the ultimate lightweight, easy to handle feel and comfortable grip. Double waxed and buffed with a proprietary nontoxic wax to an eye candy finish- these tools are a marvel to be held, and to behold.
Made from the gold standard of metals- every dabber tooltip is made from T2 titanium, and you can choose from 4 distinct proprietary tips (blade, scoop, shovel and pic) - all of your concentrate needs are covered! Our roach clips are made from nickel plated stainless steel and come in 3 different sizes to handle any size smoking circle.
As a family-owned business, service and quality are important to us. Feel free to contact Mystic Timber customer service any time—we’re here to help and look forward to hearing from you.
Mystic Timber® - The Original Handcrafted Wood Handled Dabbers & Roach Clips | Est. 2010
