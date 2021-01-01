Loading…
Logo for the brand Namaste

Namaste

Namaste High THC Spray

About this product

Consuming cannabis doesn’t have to require a big effort, and there’s no fuss involved when it comes to Namaste's High THC 30:0 Spray. This 15 ml format is discreet and smoke-free, with each spray of MCT oil delivering 3 mg of THC at full compression. Begin with one spray under the tongue and go from there. Consumers looking for more CBD in their experience should check out Namaste’s ‘High CBD’, ‘Blend,’ or ‘Level’ sprays.
