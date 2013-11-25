About this product

Sensi Star pre-rolls have a minty-sweet, earthy aroma, courtesy of limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes. This indica-hybrid phenotype by Namaste is ideal for those seeking to fully experience the cannabinoid effects of a high-THC strain without having to roll their own joints. If you’d prefer to see the glittering trichomes of this bud, Sensi Star is also available in dried flower format.



THC: 16-20%

CBD: <1%