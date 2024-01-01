THC: 764mg

MELT SCALE: 80%

TERPENES: 3.9%

LINEAGE: Dark Rainbow x GMO

TASTE: Spicy, Sweet, Fruity

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Gen Z is the fusion of GMO and Dark Rainbow, two indica-leaning hybrid strains it offers a sensory experience characterized by a delightful blend of sweet, spicy, and fruity notes. This harmonious combination promises a journey of relaxation and a tantalizing treat for the palate.The unique terpene profile of Gen Z contributes to its distinctive aroma and flavor, making it a favorite among connoisseurs.



Gen Z's dominate terpenes are β-caryophyllene which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and lends its peppery flavor, and Terpinolene that adds a subtle sweet undertone.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



