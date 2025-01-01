Our Supercharged™ CBD Cream is an effective cream infused with the highest quality ingredients and broad spectrum hemp extract to ease tension and soreness fast. Gently massage this Supercharged™ Cream into any “hot spots” to help relieve sore and tired muscles along with other areas of discomfort. This is a must have to recover up quickly, reenergize and to keep you at the top of your game. This cream is ideal for athletes, office workers, seniors or anyone with daily aches and pains they can’t shake. Use it where it hurts for speedy, powerful relief!



FOR BEST RESULTS:



Apply generously to any area needing relief, massage area for 20 seconds for maximum absorption of the product.

Store at room temperature away from light.



MORE INFORMATION:



1000mg

Apply to area needing relief.



Organic and Responsibly Grown Hemp



Non-Psychoactive (<.3%THC)



Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



INGREDIENTS:



Purified Water, Mineral Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerol Monostearate GMS, Pentasyloxane, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxythenol, Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, DMDH Hydantoine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glycerin, Argan Oil, Triethanolamine, Propylene Glycol



EXTERNAL USE ONLY - AVOID EYES

