Nectar Wellness offers a line of premium cannabis products that have exceeded industry standards through quality and innovation. Nectar’s trade secret technology creates an incomparable offering compared to competitors by providing all customers with a better experience.



Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Products eliminate the need to choose between quality and price. With out trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the benefits of our products to the customer.



Most CBD products elicit a very minimal effect. Nectar Wellness CBD products are Supercharged™ using Trade Secret IP and are infused with the highest quality proprietary blend of terpenes, CBD, natural oils and technology creating maximum results. When customers use our "Supercharged™" products, the experience is enhanced. Supercharging the molecules creates more energy at the molecular level and is a more user friendly experience to the body.

Show more