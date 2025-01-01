About this product
Our Supercharged™ CBD Gummies offer an easy, tasty way of integrating CBD and vitamin D3 into your daily routine. The inclusion of vitamin D3 with CBD has never been more important to assist resistance to current stresses to our body in today’s world. Our CBD gummies are made using our Supercharged™ CBD from responsibly grown hemp. Our CBD Gummies are gluten free, non gmo and 100% vegan made with pectin, a plant originated gelatin. These convenient gummies are ideal for your on the go needs, easy to take at work and even work as a post workout recovery supplement.
FOR BEST RESULTS:
Consistency is key! Take daily AM/PM.
Store at room temperature away from light.
MORE INFORMATION:
Flavor: Fruit Fusion
Featuring: Mango & Mixed Berry
Packet of 10 Gummies
25mg CBD Extract per gummy
250mg CBD Extract per Packet
Non-GMO
Certified Vegan
Organic and Responsibly Grown Hemp
Non-Psychoactive (<.3%THC)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
INGREDIENTS:
Glucose, Sucrose, Water, Pectin, CBD, Citric Acid, Natural & Organic Flavoring, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Approved Coloring
CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company CBD
Nectar Wellness offers a line of premium cannabis products that have exceeded industry standards through quality and innovation. Nectar’s trade secret technology creates an incomparable offering compared to competitors by providing all customers with a better experience.
Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Products eliminate the need to choose between quality and price. With out trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the benefits of our products to the customer.
Most CBD products elicit a very minimal effect. Nectar Wellness CBD products are Supercharged™ using Trade Secret IP and are infused with the highest quality proprietary blend of terpenes, CBD, natural oils and technology creating maximum results. When customers use our "Supercharged™" products, the experience is enhanced. Supercharging the molecules creates more energy at the molecular level and is a more user friendly experience to the body.
