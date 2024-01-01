About this product
Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Oil for Pets are specially formulated to deliver calming wellness to your dog- no matter what size or breed. The best part is that you can easily administer CBD oil to your pets for fast, efficient results. Apply the CBD tincture drops directly into your pet’s mouth or add to their food or favorite snacks.
FOR BEST RESULTS:
Put half of dropper(~10mg) in dry/wet pet food at meal time. Use 1-2 times daily.
Store at room temperature away from light.
Dropper use: Gently squeeze the rubber end and release. The dropper will fill about halfway, but this indicates a "full dropper." (Oil will not fill the entire dropper.)
Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.
MORE INFORMATION:
Flavor: Natural
600mg Pure Hemp Extract
Serving Size: 10ml (1/2 dropper)
Servings per Bottle: 60
Non-GMO
Organically Grown Hemp
Non-Psychoactive (<.3%)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
INGREDIENTS:
Certified Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Terpenes and Taste, MCT oil.
CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company CBD
Nectar Wellness offers a line of premium cannabis products that have exceeded industry standards through quality and innovation. Nectar’s trade secret technology creates an incomparable offering compared to competitors by providing all customers with a better experience.
Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Products eliminate the need to choose between quality and price. With out trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the benefits of our products to the customer.
Most CBD products elicit a very minimal effect. Nectar Wellness CBD products are Supercharged™ using Trade Secret IP and are infused with the highest quality proprietary blend of terpenes, CBD, natural oils and technology creating maximum results. When customers use our "Supercharged™" products, the experience is enhanced. Supercharging the molecules creates more energy at the molecular level and is a more user friendly experience to the body.
