Our Supercharged™ CBD Oil is crafted from the finest Colorado grown hemp fields. We provide our tinctures with a proprietary blend of naturally derived terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids. Our oils are designed as broad-spectrum blends that contain less than the required legal limit of 0.3% THC from hemp.



Our formula is considered to be one of a kind for cannabinoid supplements. Not to brag, but we lead the way in the CBD industry when it comes to quality, potency, innovation, bioavailability and product purity. Our unique CBD+CBG Oil with vitamin D3 brings the meaning of broad-spectrum to an entirely new dimension because we are able to now influence both C1 and C2 receptors increasing the overall benefit and experience to the user. This product comes in mint and mixed berry — two of the most popular flavors.



FOR BEST RESULTS:



Consistency is key! Take daily AM/PM, apply one full (30mL) dropper under the tongue, hold for 10 seconds, then swallow.

Store at room temperature away from light.

Dropper use: Gently squeeze the rubber end and release. The dropper will fill about halfway, but this indicates a "full dropper." (Oil will not fill the entire dropper.)

Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.

Sensitive to flavors? Mix your oil into your favorite food or drink.



MORE INFORMATION:



Flavor: Mystic Mint

1000mg Pure Hemp Extract

Serving Size: 30ml (1 dropper)

Servings per Bottle: 30

Non-GMO

Organically Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (<.3% THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



INGREDIENTS:



Certified Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, CBG, Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, Oleic Acid, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes, Mint and Stevia Flavor.



CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.

