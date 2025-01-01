About this product
Our Supercharged™ CBD Oil is crafted from the finest Colorado grown hemp fields. We provide our tinctures with a proprietary blend of naturally derived terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids. Our oils are designed as broad-spectrum blends that contain less than the required legal limit of 0.3% THC from hemp.
Our formula is considered to be one of a kind for cannabinoid supplements. Not to brag, but we lead the way in the CBD industry when it comes to quality, potency, innovation, bioavailability and product purity. Our unique CBD+CBG Oil with vitamin D3 brings the meaning of broad-spectrum to an entirely new dimension because we are able to now influence both C1 and C2 receptors increasing the overall benefit and experience to the user. This product comes in mint and mixed berry — two of the most popular flavors.
FOR BEST RESULTS:
Consistency is key! Take daily AM/PM, apply one full (30mL) dropper under the tongue, hold for 10 seconds, then swallow.
Store at room temperature away from light.
Dropper use: Gently squeeze the rubber end and release. The dropper will fill about halfway, but this indicates a "full dropper." (Oil will not fill the entire dropper.)
Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.
Sensitive to flavors? Mix your oil into your favorite food or drink.
MORE INFORMATION:
Flavor: Wild Berry
1000mg Pure Hemp Extract
Serving Size: 30ml (1 dropper)
Servings per Bottle: 30
Non-GMO
Organically Grown Hemp
Non-Psychoactive (<.3% THC)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
INGREDIENTS:
Certified Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, CBG, Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, Oleic Acid, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes, Mixed Berry and Stevia Flavor.
CAUTION: CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USING; ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE SUBJECT TO TESTING, PREGNANT, OR ON MEDICATION.
About this brand
Nectar Wellness Company CBD
Nectar Wellness offers a line of premium cannabis products that have exceeded industry standards through quality and innovation. Nectar’s trade secret technology creates an incomparable offering compared to competitors by providing all customers with a better experience.
Nectar Wellness Supercharged™ CBD Products eliminate the need to choose between quality and price. With out trade secret Supercharged™ technology, we are able to increase the benefits of our products to the customer.
Most CBD products elicit a very minimal effect. Nectar Wellness CBD products are Supercharged™ using Trade Secret IP and are infused with the highest quality proprietary blend of terpenes, CBD, natural oils and technology creating maximum results. When customers use our "Supercharged™" products, the experience is enhanced. Supercharging the molecules creates more energy at the molecular level and is a more user friendly experience to the body.
