About this product
-ness rechargeable vape batteries not only offer the convenience of push-button activation and three power settings, but they’re also independently verified for safety through Health Canada’s UL 8139 certification, which means they have been evaluated across the battery, heating, electrical and charging systems so you can feel confident that they are safe to use. Cartridge sold separately.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.