Gram’s Jam indica-domimant distillate from –ness comes in a cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. It has 86% THC and fruity flavours of fresh citrus and berries with hints of spicy goodness from limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Nice one, Gram. Explore your -ness™.