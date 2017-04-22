-ness
Lemon Berry is a fruity, 86% THC hybrid distillate from -ness that comes in a cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. Its terpene profile imparts a bright and citrusy flavour dotted with vanilla bean and wild blueberries, rounding off with a creamy finish. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Explore your -ness™.
Lemonberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
