Lemon Berry is a fruity, 86% THC hybrid distillate from -ness that comes in a cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. Its terpene profile imparts a bright and citrusy flavour dotted with vanilla bean and wild blueberries, rounding off with a creamy finish. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Explore your -ness™.