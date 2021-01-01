About this product

Is it a coincidence that this sativa-dominant distillate known as Apricot Jelly is named after one of the rarest, most sophisticated jellies in the ice box? We think its sweet tropical citrus flavour from terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene speaks for itself. Oh and the 86% THC is pretty sweet too. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Turns out you are ready for this jelly. Explore your -ness™.