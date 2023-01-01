About this product
6x0.5g: FR: 28-34% THC, WF: 25-30% THC
Frosted Raspberry:
Frosted Raspberry whole-flower pre-rolls from -ness™ are packed with high-THC, indica-dominant flower bursting with sweet and earthy flavour with notes of melon. This unique cultivar crosses Raspberry Boogie and Miracle Alien Cookies into one frosty, purple and pink hued beauty. Explore Your -ness™
White Fang:
-ness™ is bringing the sharp flavour with White Fang whole-flower pre-rolls! This high-THC, indica-dominant flower crosses classics White Fire OG and Chemdawg. The result is a nose crinkling/tastebud tingling aroma and flavour with citrus, herbal, spicy, earthy and sour tones. On top of high potency, this BC-grown, hang-dried and hand-trimmed cultivar has minty green buds with chunky trichome crystals and a smattering of orange pistils. Will you be tempted to bite? Explore Your -ness™
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.