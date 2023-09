2x0.4g: 83% THC



-ness™ brings you two unique vapes with very strong THC potency potential in one package, including one 0.4g/ml fill, 510-compatible cartridge each of Grape Punch and Key Lime. Grape Punch brings the Grape Slushie x Purple Punch lineage with flavours of berry and grape. Key Lime brings the sweet, lime and sour with Key Lime Pie x Sunset Sherbet roots.-ness distillate contains only two ingredients: cannabis oil and botanical terpenes, with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The 510-compatible carts feature No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention. Not sure which flavour to choose? We don’t blame you! That’s what the twin-pack is for! Explore Your –ness™

