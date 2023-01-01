0.5g: 86% THC



You may recognize -ness™ Jackfruit from a twin-pack, but now it’s going on a solo tour as a 0.5g vape! A juicy hybrid with tropical, pineapple and citrus flavour, this 510-compatible cart has Juicy Fruit x Jack Herer lineage and high THC. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and flavour retention. Will you be jumping for Jackfruit? Puff around and find out! Explore Your –ness™.

