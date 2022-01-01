2x0.4g: 83% THC



-ness™ brings you two unique vapes with very strong THC potency potential in one package! Jackfruit is a juicy hybrid with tropical, pineapple and citrus flavour and Juicy Fruit x Jack Herer lineage. Juice Jar is a sativa with mango, orange, tropical and citrus flavour and Cookies N Cream x Purple Sauce lineage. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and flavour retention. Not sure which flavour to try first? Take a puff of each if you’re feeling really fruitatious. Explore Your –ness™.