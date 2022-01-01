About this product
2x0.5g: 86% THC
Two vape flavours in one package? Yes, it’s true! -ness™ brings you two unique 510-compatible 0.5g vapes in one convenient twin-pack, both with high THC and mega fruit flavour. Jackfruit offers Juicy Fruit x Jack Herer lineage and tropical, citrus and mango flavour. Key Lime is more on the sour side with notes of lemon and lime, and Key Lime Pie x Sunset Sherbet lineage. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ ™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. Not sure which flavour to try first? Take a puff of each if you’re feeling really fruitatious. Explore Your -ness™.
Two vape flavours in one package? Yes, it’s true! -ness™ brings you two unique 510-compatible 0.5g vapes in one convenient twin-pack, both with high THC and mega fruit flavour. Jackfruit offers Juicy Fruit x Jack Herer lineage and tropical, citrus and mango flavour. Key Lime is more on the sour side with notes of lemon and lime, and Key Lime Pie x Sunset Sherbet lineage. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ ™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. Not sure which flavour to try first? Take a puff of each if you’re feeling really fruitatious. Explore Your -ness™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.