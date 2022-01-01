2x0.5g: 86% THC



Two vape flavours in one package? Yes, it’s true! -ness™ brings you two unique 510-compatible 0.5g vapes in one convenient twin-pack, both with high THC and mega fruit flavour. Jackfruit offers Juicy Fruit x Jack Herer lineage and tropical, citrus and mango flavour. Key Lime is more on the sour side with notes of lemon and lime, and Key Lime Pie x Sunset Sherbet lineage. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ ™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. Not sure which flavour to try first? Take a puff of each if you’re feeling really fruitatious. Explore Your -ness™.