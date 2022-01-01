0.5g: 86% THC



The chart-topping -ness™ vape family is pleased as punch to welcome a new flavour to the bunch: Juice Jar is a fruity sativa with high THC and lots of mango, orange, tropical and pineapple notes packed into 0.5g vape cart. A cross between Cookies N Cream and Purple Sauce, this vape is flavoured with a blend of limonene, myrcene and caryophyllene, and it’s compatible with 510 thread batteries. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. . Time to get juicy! Explore Your -ness™.