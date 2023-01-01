1g: 86% THC



Previously available in a twin-pack only, Key Lime (Key Lime Pie x Sunset Sherbet) is ready for the spotlight as a 1g vape from -ness™. This high-THC, 510-compatible hybrid cart goes beyond your average lime for a multi-dimensional medley of lemon, lime and sour. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ with an embedded heating coil in the centre of the ceramic core so the heat is evenly transmitted with no overheating. The core smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization flavour retention. Looking for a special kind of lime? This one is the key! Explore Your -ness™

