About this product
7 x 0.5g: 20-26% THC
Descended from Lemon Thai and Dabney Blue, Lemon Berry is a sativa-dominant, high-THC strain. Grown indoors, Lemon Berry has oversized dark green buds flecked with orange pistils, and has flavours of citrus dotted with vanilla bean and wild blueberries, with a creamy finish. Explore Your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.