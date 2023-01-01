A -ness™ classic returns to pair up with a new flower on the block in this unique pre-roll multi-pack! Sativa-dominant Mint Sour is back with high-THC, Sour Diesel x S.A.G.E. lineage and spicy, herbal flavour. New -ness cultivar Jelly Breath brings Jelly Donut and Blackberry Breath together for a potent sweet, citrus, sour and vanilla flavoured hybrid. Try six of each pre-roll and decide if you’re all about that OG-ness or new-ness! Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.