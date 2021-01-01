About this product

Produced in BC with local whole flower, Ninja Fruit distillate from -ness is ready to unmask its 86% THC and unique and flavourful blend of terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene. Sweet grape and tropical fruit hit your taste buds swiftly, only to disappear into the night with a smooth, sour berry exhale. -ness distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Don’t let Ninja Fruit sneak past. Explore your -ness™.