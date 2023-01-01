Ninja Fruit from -ness™ takes a new form in a terpene and THC distillate infused pre-roll. With very strong THC potency potential, this hybrid 0.5g pre-roll also offers enhanced flavour with added terpenes to boost its sweet grape, tropical, sour and berry tasting notes. How many forms will this Grapefruit Haze x Grape Ape cross take? She loves to keep you on your toes! Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.