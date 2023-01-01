Ninja Fruit indica-dominant hybrid distillate from -ness™ is 510 compatible with 1g fill and very strong THC potency potential. It has sweet grape and tropical fruit flavour from a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. -ness distillate contains only two ingredients: cannabis oil and botanical terpenes, with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The 510-compatible carts feature No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention. Don’t let Ninja Fruit sneak past. Explore Your -ness™.
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.