Whether you like your flower flavours sweet and fruity or sweet and gassy, you’ve got options in this multi-pack from -ness™. Try out six pre-rolls each of Peachy Mack (Golden Pineapple x Peaches N’ Cream) and Gas Cake (Jungle Cake x Headband) in one convenient pack! Both hybrids with very strong THC potency potential and unique flavour profiles, filled with milled whole flower grown indoors, hang dried, hand trimmed and slow cured. Two flavours of pre-rolled tasty-ness to go! Explore Your -ness™
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.