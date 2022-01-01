About this product
20-26% THC
Can’t decide between a tropical indica and a sweet sativa? Now you can have both in this multi-pack of whole-flower pre-rolls from -ness, featuring six of Pineapple Chunk – an indica with a powerful tropical aroma from caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene and Cheese x Skunk #1 x Pineapple lineage. It also includes six of Chem de la Chem – a sativa-dominant strain with creamy, herbal, sweet and spicy flavour from caryophyllene, farnesene and myrcene with Chemdawg and I-95 roots. Both high in THC, both grown indoors and both ready to go in this convenient multi-pack format. Explore Your -ness™.
Can’t decide between a tropical indica and a sweet sativa? Now you can have both in this multi-pack of whole-flower pre-rolls from -ness, featuring six of Pineapple Chunk – an indica with a powerful tropical aroma from caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene and Cheese x Skunk #1 x Pineapple lineage. It also includes six of Chem de la Chem – a sativa-dominant strain with creamy, herbal, sweet and spicy flavour from caryophyllene, farnesene and myrcene with Chemdawg and I-95 roots. Both high in THC, both grown indoors and both ready to go in this convenient multi-pack format. Explore Your -ness™.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.