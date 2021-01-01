Loading…
-ness

-ness Powdered Donuts Pre-Rolls

20-26% THC

Powdered Donuts pre-rolls from -ness are filled with high-THC, indica-dominant whole flower with floral and sweet flavour, a hint of spice and creamy goodness baked right in. A dreamy duet between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, who can blame you for getting a dozen? Explore your -ness™.
