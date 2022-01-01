1g: 86% THC



A sativa-dominant vape with one of the most iconic flavours of the season? But of course! -ness™ presents Pumpkin Spice – a 1g vape with Lambsbread x Pre98 Bubba Kush lineage, high THC and that classic flavour with nutty, spicy, cinnamon, herbal and sweet notes. If you love all things pumpkin at this time of year, this vape is ready to join your annual tradition. -ness distillate is run through our cryo-ethanol extraction process that produces an odourless cannabis oil. This makes an ideal base for the natural, botanical-derived terpenes we add to get strain-specific flavours with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The vape is rechargeable through the micro-USB charging port and features No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention. Explore Your –ness™