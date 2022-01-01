About this product
20-26% THC
Can’t decide between sweet and savory? Now you can have both in this multi-pack of whole-flower pre-rolls from -ness, featuring six of Single Scoop – a creamy tasting indica with a powerful sweet and citrus aroma from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool with Gelato 33 x Birthday Cake lineage. It also includes six of Chocolate Cheesecake – a nutty, indica-dominant strain with a fruity, cheesy flavour from caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene with Chocolope x Cheese x Legacy Skunk roots. Both high in THC, both grown indoors and both ready to go in this convenient multi-pack format. Explore Your -ness™
About this brand
-ness
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.