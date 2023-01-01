Strawberry Orange Smoothie from -ness™ is a 1g, sativa-dominant pairing of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit with very strong THC potency potential and a unique punch of strawberry, orange and vanilla flavour. -ness distillate contains only two ingredients: cannabis oil and botanical terpenes, with no added solvents, pigments, fillers, waxes or phytol. The 510-compatible carts feature No Burn Technology™ for even heating and flavour retention. Compatible with 510-thread batteries and your tastebuds. Explore Your -ness™
-ness is all about unique strains with familiar lineages like Dabney Blue, Gelato #33 and Sour Diesel... but that's just the beginning. Cannabis is a personal experience, so let your intuition guide you. Choose our indoor-grown flower to feel the fresh buds between your fingertips. For something more discreet, try our natural terpene flavoured vapes. Or, go for our whole-bud pre-rolls when time is of the essence. Whatever you choose, we hope our focus on flavour-forward growing, THC and bag appeal shines through.