West Coast Banana Skunk:

West Coast Banana Skunk from -ness is an indica-dominant hybrid with very strong THC potency potential. Its dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene, imparting banana-forward flavour that’s fruity, sweet, tropical, woody and earthy. With its lime green buds, frosty trichomes, orange pistils, and legendary lineage, West Coast Banana Skunk is ready to slide into your life. Explore Your -ness™.



Peanut Butter Mochi:

Not everyone can be as adorable as a squishy little rice cake ball stuffed with delicious peanut butter, but we can certainly try! Peanut Butter Mochi is up for it. This hybrid flower brings plenty of creamy and nutty flavour just like its namesake, with buds covered in crush-worthy trichome frosting. Squishy? Maybe not, but we’ll take sticky over squishy any day.